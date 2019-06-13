Dershowitz says he could 'enthusiastically' vote for Biden over Trump

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzWebb: SCOTUS could be Democrats' nightmare on impeachment Dershowitz predicts Assange won't be extradited, face U.S. charges Dershowitz: Supreme Court could overrule an unconstitutional impeachment MORE said he would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Overnight Health Care: Pelosi to change drug-pricing plan after complaints | 2020 Democrats to attend Planned Parenthood abortion forum | House holds first major 'Medicare for All' hearing MORE over President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE in a hypothetical 2020 match-up.

“I’m a strong supporter of Joe Biden. I like Joe Biden. I’ve liked him for a long time, and I could enthusiastically support Joe Biden,” Dershowitz said during a radio interview with Dan Abrams on his Sirius XM radio show.

“Over Donald Trump?” Abrams asked.

“Over Donald Trump, yeah,” Dershowitz replied.

Dershowitz, a contributor to The Hill, has shared in previous interviews that he supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOregon governor signs bill giving state's electoral votes to national popular vote winner Oregon governor signs bill giving state's electoral votes to national popular vote winner DOJ to interview CIA officers on Russian interference conclusions: Report MORE in 2016.

He said Thursday that while he would support Biden, he could not see himself backing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible First major 'Medicare for All' hearing sharpens attacks on both sides MORE (I-Vt.), who has consistently polled in second place behind front-runner Biden.

“If Bernie Sanders is nominated, that would present a real dilemma for me,” Dershowitz said. “I don’t think under any circumstances I could vote for a man who went to England and campaigned for a bigot and anti-Semite like Jeremy Corbyn. I don’t think I could do it. I couldn’t pull that lever.”

Dershowitz has consistently argued since 2017 that a special counsel should not have been appointed to investigate alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In recent weeks, he has defended the president against Democratic calls for impeachment, saying this week on Fox News that allegations against Trump do not meet criteria for impeachment.

He insisted that he would have argued the same if Clinton were president.

"I stand up for civil liberties no matter who the president is," Dershowitz told Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityHannity mocks NBC for making Maddow a debate moderator Hannity mocks NBC for making Maddow a debate moderator Sam Donaldson: History shows 'would-be tyrants always attempt to destroy a free press' MORE.

"If Hillary Clinton had been elected president and they were trying to impeach her, I would've written a book called 'The Case Against Impeaching Hillary Clinton,’ ” he said.

“Congress can't impeach President Trump. The Constitution provides criteria for impeachment; treason, bribery, high crimes and misdemeanors."