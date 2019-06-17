Kamala Harris to pen monthly column for Essence

In the column, Harris lists a number of her policy proposals, including a $500 per month tax cut aimed at working- and middle-class families.



"I believe we can deliver to women all over this nation equal pay for equal work, end disparities in maternal health, protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions and administer the largest working- and middle-class tax cut in a generation—putting up to $500 a month to help America’s families make ends meet," the 54-year-old writes.

Harris tweeted that she is "excited" to write the column and talk to Essence readers on a monthly basis.

Excited to talk to @Essence readers today and each month moving forward. I want to hear from you as we move forward with this campaign! https://t.co/HBzhDfs5uO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 17, 2019