Joaquin Castro calls out MSNBC contributor for confusing him with twin brother Julián on air

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) on Thursday called out an MSNBC contributor on-air for mistakingly attributing quotes to him instead of his twin brother Julián Castro, a Democratic presidential candidate and former Housing and Urban Development secretary.

Noah Rothman began to ask the congressman about his thoughts on U.S.-Iran relations, citing comments he thought Joaquin Castro made during a Fox News town hall about the Trump administration being “hell bent on moving toward war with Iran.”

“Well, the first thing is, I have to correct you,” the lawmaker said. “The person who did the Fox News town hall was my brother, Julián, who is running for president. I’m here in the Congress."

Rothman, looking visibly embarrassed, immediately apologized.

“But I’m sure that’s not the first time this has happened,” the “Morning Joe” contributor added.

Rothman, an associate editor at Commentary magazine, called the moment “utterly mortifying” on Twitter.

The Texas congressman told him not to worry and added that it “literally happens everyday.”

No worries at all. It literally happens everyday! I hope all is well otherwise. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 20, 2019

The is not the first time the 44-year-old twin politicians have been mistaken for each other.

Julián Castro called out the “She The People” presidential forum in April for putting his brother’s picture in the event pamphlet.

"He would say that that's a good thing, because he's better looking than I am,” the candidate joked.