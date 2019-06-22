Maher: 'Very hard' to win in 2020 if Democrats run on 'reparations and concentration camps'

“If you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps, then it's going to be very hard to win the election, I'm not saying you can't do it, I’m not saying you can’t do it, but very hard to argue that this is helping," Maher said to a smattering of applause from the studio audience.

After liberal radio talk show host Thom Hartmann dismissed the backlash against Ocasio-Cortez, pointing instead to Trump accusing the New York Times of treason, which he said "is punishable by death," Maher pushed back with disbelief.

“Come on, when we think of concentration camps, I think of mass graves, I think of experimenting on human people.”



Several Republican lawmakers and prominent Jewish groups have called on Ocasio-Cortez to apologize for the concentration camp comparison, but she has continued to maintain the application was appropriate, citing "academic consensus."

“We are calling these camps what they are because they fit squarely in an academic consensus and definition, she tweeted to her 4.5 million followers.

Ocasio-Cortez has not visited facilities at the southern border since taking office in January.