Maher: 'Very hard' to win in 2020 if Democrats run on 'reparations and concentration camps'

HBO's Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherBill Maher: Buttigieg a 'little too young' to be president Bill Maher: Hillary Clinton 'committed obstruction of justice' but Trump did so 'in much worse fashion' Megyn Kelly: Bill Maher 'dead right' about 'pc police' MORE cautioned Democrats that running "a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps" will make it "very hard to win the election" against President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe global economy is a soap opera, expect some plot twists Huawei sues US government over seized equipment Trump defends planned ICE deportations MORE during an episode of "Real Time" on Friday night.
The perspective from Maher comes after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezHolocaust remembrance group invites Ocasio-Cortez to tour Auschwitz with survivor Moving into emergency mode on climate change Ocasio-Cortez: McCarthy should apologize to migrant children separated from their parents MORE (D-N.Y.) received considerable backlash from both sides of the aisle on Tuesday after she compared migrant detention facilities at the border to "concentration camps." His remark also references a renewed push, both by Democrats on Capitol Hill and some presidential candidates, to seriously look into a case for reparations for slavery.
“If you want to run a campaign based on reparations and concentration camps, then it's going to be very hard to win the election, I'm not saying you can't do it, I’m not saying you can’t do it, but very hard to argue that this is helping," Maher said to a smattering of applause from the studio audience.
After liberal radio talk show host Thom Hartmann dismissed the backlash against Ocasio-Cortez, pointing instead to Trump accusing the New York Times of treason, which he said "is punishable by death," Maher pushed back with disbelief.
“Come on, when we think of concentration camps, I think of mass graves, I think of experimenting on human people.”
Several Republican lawmakers and prominent Jewish groups have called on Ocasio-Cortez to apologize for the concentration camp comparison, but she has continued to maintain the application was appropriate, citing "academic consensus."
“We are calling these camps what they are because they fit squarely in an academic consensus and definition, she tweeted to her 4.5 million followers.
Ocasio-Cortez has not visited facilities at the southern border since taking office in January.