15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate

A total of 15.3 million combined viewers tuned into NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo for the first Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election on Wednesday night, matching the number of viewers who tuned into the first Democratic debate of the 2015-2016 primary season on CNN in October 2015.

The 15.3 million is higher than every primary debate during the 2008 and 2012 election cycles, according to Nielsen data.

The most-watched primary debate in history occurred in August 2015, when more than 24 million people tuned in to Fox News for the event featuring Donald Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE's first debate as a candidate in Cleveland.

In the key 25-54 demographic that advertisers covet most, 4.3 million tuned in across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The Democratic debate was moderated by “NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt, "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Supreme leader: US offer of negotiations with Iran a 'deception' 9/11 first responder says no meeting is scheduled with Trump MORE, Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Primary debates haven't asked candidates about sexual harassment policies in over 20 years: report 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown MORE of "The Rachel Maddow Show," and “Noticias Telemundo” and “NBC Nightly News” Saturday anchor José Díaz-Balart.

The second night of the Democratic debates is slated for Thursday.

It will feature former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE and nine other candidates including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE (D-Calif.).