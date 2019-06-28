MSNBC's Matthews to Harris: How do you not have 'hatred for all white people?'

MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Thursday asked Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Harris attacks Biden's record on civil rights in debate MORE (D-Calif.) how she does not “have hatred towards white people generally" during the senator's first post-debate interview in Miami.

The question came after Harris confronted front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Biden pushes back on Obama's climate record MORE during the debate, hitting the former vice president for his civil rights record while broaching remarks he made regarding his past work early on his career with segregationist Sens. John Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.).

“I have a great deal of respect for Joe Biden,” Harris told Matthews. “I do not believe he’s a racist, but his perspective on those senators was something that was hurtful and it had consequences.”

“How did you come out of that and not have hatred towards white people generally?” Matthews asked.

“Most Americans do not conduct themselves that way, and most parents don’t conduct themselves that way,” the senator responded. “So there was no need to create a broad application because of that one experience, but we cannot deny that there are many children, black children in America who have had that experience.”

According to Twitter data provided to The Hill, the Harris-Biden exchange emerged as the most tweeted #DemDebate moment of Thursday night.

Biden and Harris were also the most tweeted about Democratic candidates, also according to Twitter data, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBernie Sanders says he would move to 'rotate' Supreme Court justices if elected Delaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' Trump comments on Democratic debates during G-20 meeting with Merkel MORE (I-Vt.).