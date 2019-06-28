Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Thursday called NBC and MSNBC host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddBiden pushes back on Obama's climate record Harris attacks Biden's record on civil rights in debate Live coverage: 2020 candidates face off in second night of Democratic debates MORE "the most pretentious know it all on network news" and "a complete ass."

Christie, who serves as an ABC contributor, shared his perspective on Todd during an appearance on a rare live edition of CBS' "Late Show" with host Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertOcasio-Cortez pokes Democrats for 'humorous' use of Spanish in debate Crowd breaks into chants of 'AOC' during Colbert appearance Press release for Jenny Lewis accidentally hypes appearance by the late Jerry Lewis MORE.

The program aired live just after Thursday night's Democratic debate from Miami.

"Please God, can we say goodbye to Chuck Todd?” Christie asked.

"Wow," Colbert replied.

“I mean, the most, the most pretentious know-it-all on network news,” Christie continued. “The guy is just a complete ass.”

Christie also noted that post-debate spin room analysis that usually chalks up winners and losers on debate nights was almost just important as performance during the debate itself.

“So for instance, like tonight? Say goodbye, right, to [author] Marianne Williams. Say goodbye to [entrepreneur] Andrew Yang Andrew YangDem candidates rip Trump on China ahead of crucial trade summit Democrats whack Trump in second debate Yang raises eyebrows with tie-less debate look MORE. Goodbye Andrew.”

“Say goodbye to [Rep.] Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell#PassTheTorch trends after Swalwell swipes at Biden during Democratic debate Harris admonishes opponents: Voters don't want 'a food fight' Swalwell urges Biden to 'pass the torch' to younger generation MORE (D),” he said of the California congressman. “I mean, ‘we’re going to break up with Russia and we’re going to make up with NATO?’ His mother is embarrassed by his performance tonight.”

Christie did reserve some praise for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Harris attacks Biden's record on civil rights in debate MORE (D), who almost all pundits agreed emerged as a winner on Thursday night after confronting frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Biden pushes back on Obama's climate record MORE on his past work with segregationist senators.

“You know, first debates are about proving who belongs and who doesn’t. Especially in a field that big. It was the same way at our debates,” Christie noted before later adding. “Harris tonight proved what I’ve known all along, prosecutors know how to do that.”

According to Twitter data provided to The Hill, the Harris-Biden exchange would emerge as the most tweeted #DemDebate moment of Thursday night.