2020 Democrat Andrew Yang sends well-wishes to Andy Ngo: 'Journalists should be safe to report on a protest'

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangTim Ryan: Trump going to North Korea 'like Chamberlain going to talk to Hitler' 2020 Democratic candidates pan Trump's North Korea visit 2020 Democrats accelerate push for action to secure elections MORE is sending well-wishes to Andy Ngo, a journalist at conservative website Quilette, who says anti-fascist protesters attacked him at a demonstration in Portland, Ore., on Saturday.

"I hope @MrAndyNgo is okay. Journalists should be safe to report on a protest without being targeted," Yang tweeted Monday.

Ngo, a sub-editor and photojournalist, says he was taken to the hospital after being attacked by antifa, a coalition of left-leaning activists, while covering rival demonstrations on the streets of Portland.

Ngo said in a series of tweets that he was beat about the face and head multiple times, left bleeding, and had his camera equipment stolen.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a statement late Saturday that three people have been arrested on charges ranging from assault to harassment. Three people were hospitalized after the violent clash of protests, police said.

Violence ensued between two rivaling protesting groups, the far-right Proud Boys, a group banned by Facebook for offensive speech, and anti-fascists group including antifa, according to the Oregonian.

Following the attack on Ngo, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz calls for 'legal action' against Portland mayor after clash between far-right, antifa protesters Harris bloodied Biden, but he's not out — Warren and Buttigieg on the rise The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night MORE (R-Texas) on Sunday called on law enforcement to "investigate and bring legal action against" Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D).