League of Conservation voters withdraws from climate forum after 'offensive' Buttigieg op-ed in New Republic

The League of Conservation Voters (LCV) announced Saturday it pulled out of a climate forum hosted by The New Republic after the outlet posted an offensive piece about White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Campaign Report: Democratic infighting threatens 2020 unity The Hill's 12:30 Report: Acosta resigns amid controversy over Epstein plea deal The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question MORE.

“The offensive piece by this author, and the choice to run it, are inconsistent with our values and LCV is withdrawing our participation in the presidential primary candidate climate forum previously announced in New York City on September 23,” said LCV President Gene Karpinski.

“We will remain focused on the important work of elevating the climate crisis in this election and encouraging all the candidates to be prioritizing solutions.”

The piece, written by Dale Peck and titled “My Mayor Pete Problem,” was removed from The New Republic’s website Saturday. The outlet said it was taken down “in response to criticism of the piece’s inappropriate and invasive content.”

“We regret its publication,” it added.

The op-ed drew widespread rebuke on social media after it referred to Buttigieg, the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ind. who is openly gay, as “Mary Pete” and speculated about his sexual preferences.

The LCV did not respond to a request for clarification from The Hill regarding if it made its decision before or after the piece was removed.