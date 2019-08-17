Maher stands by recession remarks: 'Very worth' getting rid of Trump

Comedian Bill Maher William (Bill) MaherTrump blasts Bill Maher for 'so many lies' after El Paso visit Bill Maher roots for recession so that Trump loses in 2020 Maher jokes of Democratic debates: Obama 'not woke enough now' MORE on Friday continued his calls for another economic recession, claiming it would tank President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren unveils Native American policy plan Live-action 'Mulan' star spurs calls for boycott with support of Hong Kong police Don't let other countries unfairly tax America's most innovative companies MORE's shot at reelection in 2020 and be "very worth" ending his policies.

Speaking with a panel including political consultant Rick Wilson and journalists Betsy Woodruff and Carl Hulse, Maher dismissed criticism from people who “get mad” at rooting for a recession, singling out Fox News' Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump retweets baby elephant video Trump complains of Republicans defending CNN's Cuomo over 'Fredo' video: 'We never learn!' Chris Cuomo: 'I should be better than the guys baiting me' MORE in particular and noting “I do not have this power.”

“I’m just saying we can survive a recession. We've had 47 of them. We've had one every time there's a Republican president,” Maher declared. “They don’t last forever? You know what lasts forever? Wiping out species!”

Maher and his panel criticized the Trump administration’s announcement on Monday that it would push to roll back protections for endangered species and allow for economic factors to be weighed before adding animals to the list.

The "Real Time" host blasted Trump over the move, calling the rollback “what any evil villain would do.”

Maher finished his show of support for a recession by declaring, “Yes, a recession would be very worth getting rid of Donald Trump and these kinds of policies.”

Last week, Maher told his audience that he "really" wished there was another economic recession, arguing such an event would ruin Trump's chances of winning reelection.

Maher also made similar comments last June on his show, at the time saying "bring on the recession" to get rid of the president.

"Sorry if that hurts people but it's either root for a recession or you lose your democracy," he said then.