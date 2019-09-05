CNN climate town hall finishes last in viewers among cable news broadcasts

CNN's 7-hour town hall on climate change with 2020 White House contenders finished last among the three cable news networks in terms of average total viewers, according to early numbers from Nielsen Media Research.
CNN averaged 1.1 million viewers from 5 p.m. to midnight, the hours devoted to back-to-back town halls by 10 Democratic contenders.
MSNBC finished second with 1.7 million total viewers during the time period, with Fox News winning the time period with an average of 2.5 million. Both channels provided regular programming on Wednesday night.
Anchors Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper, Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles CuomoCNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough DC workforce should prepare for insidious new threat Trump spokeswoman: 'I don't think the president has lied' MORE and Don LemonDon Carlton LemonCNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough DC workforce should prepare for insidious new threat CNN to host live 7-hour climate change town hall with 2020 Democrats MORE moderated the event, along with chief climate correspondent Bill Weir.
It featured 10 Democratic candidates: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, tech entrepreneur Andrew YangAndrew YangYang says he would not run as a third-party candidate DNC official dismisses complaints over debate criteria: They are 'not rooted in anything' Overnight Energy: 2020 Democrats roll out climate plans ahead of CNN forum | Trump blasts CNN for 'ignoring' facts | Officials roll back Obama-era lightbulb rules | Dem contenders split over nuclear energy MORE, Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisHuman Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats The Hill's Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian Overnight Energy: 2020 Democrats roll out climate plans ahead of CNN forum | Trump blasts CNN for 'ignoring' facts | Officials roll back Obama-era lightbulb rules | Dem contenders split over nuclear energy MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharHuman Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats ACLU sends out mailer in South Carolina questioning Biden's civil rights stances CNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough MORE (D-Minn.), former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenHuman Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats Trade war with China won't end in 2020 The Hill's Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian MORE, Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersUE Local President on Endorsement: Bernie walks the walk Sanders under fire for remarks on population control Trade war with China won't end in 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenTrump's 'Apprentice' debut was a window into our future Human Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats Trade war with China won't end in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump doubles down on Dorian's threat to Alabama Buttigieg on Trump hurricane map: 'I feel sorry for the president' Human Rights Campaign, CNN to hold LGBTQ town hall with 2020 Democrats MORE (D), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerOvernight Energy: 2020 Democrats roll out climate plans ahead of CNN forum | Trump blasts CNN for 'ignoring' facts | Officials roll back Obama-era lightbulb rules | Dem contenders split over nuclear energy CNN correspondent: We could do a climate town hall every day and it wouldn't be enough 10 Democrats to fight to claim climate mantle at CNN forum MORE (D-N.J.).
During the 8 p.m.-11 p.m. hours of prime time, Fox News averaged 3.2 million total viewers, placing first. MSNBC was second with a 2.2 million average and CNN third with 1.4 million.
However the average 1.4 million tuning in to CNN for the event was well above its average in primetime in 2019.
CNN hosted the climate change event amid increased attention being devoted to the subject during the Democratic primary.
The Democratic National Committee has come under criticism by climate change activists for not scheduling a debate solely dedicated to the topic.
