CNN climate town hall finishes last in viewers among cable news broadcasts

Anchors Wolf Blitzer, Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper,andmoderated the event, along with chief climate correspondent Bill Weir.

During the 8 p.m.-11 p.m. hours of prime time, Fox News averaged 3.2 million total viewers, placing first. MSNBC was second with a 2.2 million average and CNN third with 1.4 million.

However the average 1.4 million tuning in to CNN for the event was well above its average in primetime in 2019.

CNN hosted the climate change event amid increased attention being devoted to the subject during the Democratic primary.

The Democratic National Committee has come under criticism by climate change activists for not scheduling a debate solely dedicated to the topic.

It featured 10 Democratic candidates: Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, tech entrepreneur, Sen.(D-Calif.), Sen.(D-Minn.), former Vice President, Sen.(I-Vt.), Sen.(D-Mass.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor(D), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sen.(D-N.J.).