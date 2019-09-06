Tucker Carlson praises de Blasio for addressing threat of automation on jobs

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonTucker Carlson praises de Blasio for addressing threat of automation on jobs DC workforce should prepare for insidious new threat Gabbard rules out independent bid if she loses 2020 Democratic nomination MORE praised New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioFDNY to add 22 firefighters who died of 9/11-related illnesses to Memorial Wall Sarah Sanders makes debut as Fox News contributor Hillicon Valley: 8chan owner defends platform before Congress | Facebook launches dating feature | New York City sues T-Mobile | Top NSA cyber official names ransomware as 2020 threat | Blue Dog Dems urge action on election security MORE (D) after the presidential contender brought attention to job losses caused by automation.
De Blasio made an appearance on Carlson's show on Thursday night to discuss his proposal, saying, "if a company is going to put thousands of people out of work, they should bear responsibility for making sure that those folks get a new job."
The New York mayor had earlier unveiled his "robot tax," an effort "to protect working people whose livelihoods are threatened by the unchecked growth of automation."
Carlson praised de Blasio's attention to the issue.
"My praise of you on this question is totally sincere," the host said when kicking off the interview with de Blasio. "Very few people are taking this seriously. [2020 Democratic presidential candidate] Andrew YangAndrew YangDe Blasio proposes 'robot tax' to counter job losses from automation CNN climate town hall finishes last in viewers among cable news broadcasts Yang says he would not run as a third-party candidate MORE is one of them. You’re another. I can't think of many others who are, and so God bless you."
"So, you are basically saying that companies ought to, have to — and I’m not sure how much to this I agree with, but I think I’m phrasing this correctly," Carlson continued. "You say companies ought to have to bear some of the cost of helping workers transition to something else when they lay them off in favor of robots?"
"That's right. Tucker, right now, let's just get the magnitude clear for all of your viewers: Middle-class Americans, working-class Americans, whose jobs are not going to be there if we don't do something different, because right now, the recent estimate, estimate I saw, 36 million jobs that could be made obsolete. We’re talking as early as 2030," de Blasio explained.
"What it's going to lead to is a future without work. And the last thing we need — I'm a progressive, I'm a Democrat, I believe in work. And I believe work gives people a lot of value, a lot of meaning. And we need to protect work in this country," de Blasio also said.
The Carlson appearance marks the second time de Blasio has appeared on Fox News's prime-time shows in the past month.
On Aug. 7, the mayor joined Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityTrump tweetstorm dominates presidential weekend Media takes hits in bitter partisan era Trump: 'Top shows' on Fox News, cable are 'Fair (or great)' to me MORE for an extensive interview that drew 3.3 million viewers.