Tucker Carlson praises de Blasio for addressing threat of automation on jobs

De Blasio made an appearance on Carlson's show on Thursday night to discuss his proposal, saying, "if a company is going to put thousands of people out of work, they should bear responsibility for making sure that those folks get a new job."

The New York mayor had earlier unveiled his "robot tax," an effort "to protect working people whose livelihoods are threatened by the unchecked growth of automation."

Carlson praised de Blasio's attention to the issue.

"That's right. Tucker, right now, let's just get the magnitude clear for all of your viewers: Middle-class Americans, working-class Americans, whose jobs are not going to be there if we don't do something different, because right now, the recent estimate, estimate I saw, 36 million jobs that could be made obsolete. We’re talking as early as 2030," de Blasio explained.

"What it's going to lead to is a future without work. And the last thing we need — I'm a progressive, I'm a Democrat, I believe in work. And I believe work gives people a lot of value, a lot of meaning. And we need to protect work in this country," de Blasio also said.

The Carlson appearance marks the second time de Blasio has appeared on Fox News's prime-time shows in the past month.