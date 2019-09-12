ABC warns candidates before Democratic debate: No swearing

ABC News sent advisories to the 10 Democratic presidential candidates participating in Thursday night's debate asking they not swear during the event in Houston.



“We wanted to take this opportunity to remind you that, as the debate will air on the ABC broadcast network, we are governed by Federal Communications Commission indecency rules,” ABC News political director Rick Klein wrote in a memo forwarded to the campaigns that was obtained by The New York Times.



“Candidates should therefore avoid cursing or expletives in accordance with federal law,” Klein added.

The Hill has reached out to ABC News for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ABC is due to host the event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with 10 candidates on stage, including the top three contenders — former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Senate Democrats want answers on 'dangerous' Amazon delivery system MORE (D-Mass.) — who will be appearing together for the first time in a primary debate.



The debate will be moderated by ABC chief anchor and "This Week" and "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Sunday shows - White House stresses Trump's determination in China trade fight as GOP challenger emerges MORE, "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.