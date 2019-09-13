CNN, NY Times to host next Democratic debate in October

CNN and The New York Times will jointly host the next Democratic presidential debate in mid-October, the outlets announced Friday.

The debate will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Oct. 15 and feature 11 candidates who have already been announced as meeting the qualifications for the debate stage.

A second debate night will be scheduled if more candidates meet the polling threshold by Oct. 2, according to a press release from CNN.

News of who will host the next debate comes a day after the top 10 candidates in the crowded Democratic field appeared for the third debate in Houston, hosted by ABC News.

That event featured former Vice President Joe Biden and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) all on stage together for the first time.

The fourth debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey.

Cooper and Burnett did not moderate the first debate, which was hosted by CNN and moderated by anchors Jake Tapper and Don Lemon and chief political correspondent Dana Bash.



The Democratic National Committee (DNC) criteria for participating in the next debate includes a 2 percent polling threshold in four DNC-approved polls and at least 130,000 unique donors, including 400 donors each from at least 20 states.

So far, 11 candidates have met the criteria, including billionaire Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Steyer calls for formal impeachment inquiry against Trump in new ad Democrats' impeachment message leads to plenty of head-scratching MORE, who did not qualify for Thursday night's debate.

Other candidates who are scheduled to participate in next month's event are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and businessman Andrew Yang.

Updated at 2:42 p.m.