CNN's Zeleny: Joe Biden hasn't done interviews recently to avoid 'Hunter Biden-like questions'

CNN senior Washington correspondent Jeff Zeleny reported Sunday that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment Why Elizabeth Warren will fail to shine in her moment on the trail MORE avoided interviews this past week "because he didn’t want to specifically be asked a lot of Hunter Biden–like questions."

Zeleny's comment comes as President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House says Turkey will soon launch Syria operation Trump associates pressured Ukraine over gas firm in order to benefit allies: report Trump praises Woodward, slams other journalists over 'Face the Nation' segment MORE has stepped up his attacks against Biden, accusing the former vice president of pushing to fire a Ukrainian senior prosecutor who had at one point investigated an energy company where Biden's son served as a board member.

There is no evidence to support Trump's claims. The Obama administration has said it sought the firing of the prosecutor because of concerns that he was not doing enough to fight corruption.

Biden has done no sit-down interviews with traditional broadcast media outlets since Trump began leveling his attacks on the Bidens regarding Ukraine.



"This is a complicated area of discussion for the former vice president. I’m told [Biden] did not want to sit down for interviews or other things this week because he didn’t want to specifically be asked a lot of Hunter Biden–like questions," Zeleny said on "Inside Politics."

Biden did take questions following a speech to the Service Employees International Union in Los Angeles on Friday, including one from a reporter who asked him about a possible conflict of interest.

“How was your role as vice president in charge of policy in Ukraine and your son’s job in Ukraine, how is that not a conflict of interest?” the reporter asked.

“It’s not a conflict of interest. There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest from Ukraine or anywhere else. Period. I’m not going to respond to that,” Biden responded.