CNN draws 8.3M viewers for fourth Democratic debate

The fourth debate of the Democratic primary season drew 8.3 million viewers to CNN on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The audience for the debate featuring 12 candidates on one stage from Westerville, Ohio, was notably lower than the Democrats' third debate in September on ABC and Univision, which drew a combined 14 million viewers.

On the digital front, CNN said Wednesday that the debate drew 9.2 million livestream starts between Facebook and the digital platforms of CNN and The New York Times, according to data collected by Nielsen. The New York Times co-hosted the event with CNN.

When compared to the second Democratic debate on CNN in July, the total viewership was similar, with the network drawing an average of 8.7 million viewers July 30-31 for the two-night event.

The all-time high for any primary debate occurred in August 2015, when more than 24 million viewers tuned into Fox News to see then-candidate Donald Trump Donald John TrumpWarren defends, Buttigieg attacks in debate that shrank the field Five takeaways from the Democratic debate in Ohio Democrats debate in Ohio: Who came out on top? MORE on stage for his debate from Cleveland.

The next Democratic debate is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Georgia. It will be co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.