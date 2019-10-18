April Ryan backs out of Buttigieg interview: Campaign didn't mention 'venue would be a fundraiser'

CNN political analyst April Ryan on Friday withdrew from a scheduled interview with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems advance drug pricing bill | Cases of vaping-related lung illnesses near 1,500 | Juul suspends sales of most e-cigarette flavors Warren raised more money from Big Tech employees than other 2020 Democrats: Report Poll: Biden, Warren support remains unchanged after Democratic debate MORE, saying his campaign failed to mention that the event venue would be a fundraiser.

"I agreed to interview Pete Buttigieg this weekend – the campaign was not clear that the venue would be a fundraiser. We’ll be rescheduling the interview to a more appropriate time/place," Ryan, who is also a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to asking him the tough questions the AURN audience wants answers to."

Tickets for the fundraiser with the South Bend, Ind., mayor cost as much as $500. The event will be held on Saturday in Washington, D.C.