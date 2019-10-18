April Ryan backs out of Buttigieg interview: Campaign didn't mention 'venue would be a fundraiser'

CNN political analyst April Ryan on Friday withdrew from a scheduled interview with Democratic presidential candidate Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care — Presented by National Taxpayers Union — House Dems advance drug pricing bill | Cases of vaping-related lung illnesses near 1,500 | Juul suspends sales of most e-cigarette flavors Warren raised more money from Big Tech employees than other 2020 Democrats: Report Poll: Biden, Warren support remains unchanged after Democratic debate MORE, saying his campaign failed to mention that the event venue would be a fundraiser.
"I agreed to interview Pete Buttigieg this weekend – the campaign was not clear that the venue would be a fundraiser. We’ll be rescheduling the interview to a more appropriate time/place," Ryan, who is also a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, wrote on Twitter. "Looking forward to asking him the tough questions the AURN audience wants answers to."
I agreed to interview Pete Buttigieg this weekend – the campaign was not clear that the venue would be a fundraiser. We’ll be rescheduling the interview to a more appropriate time/place. Looking forward to asking him the tough questions the AURN audience wants answers to.— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 18, 2019
Promotion of the event was first noted by @PolPartyTime, a Twitter account managed by OpenSecrets, a group that tracks political fundraisers.
CNN political analyst April Ryan is moderating a "grassroots fundraiser event" for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, with tickets going as high as $500: https://t.co/yKlHmMssIh— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 18, 2019
"Thank you @PeteButtigieg for inviting me to be your guest at the CBC Dinner. The last time I was invited to the dinner by a presidential candidate was @barackobama. You know what happened after that!" she wrote on Twitter.
Thank you @PeteButtigieg for inviting me to be your guest at the CBC Dinner. The last time I was invited to the dinner by a presidential candidate was @barackobama. You know what happened after that! We also… https://t.co/ONias6pQg7— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) September 15, 2019
Patton led an effort to block the release a video depicting the shooting death of Laquan McDonald, a black teenager in Chicago whose death by a police officer prompted months of protests that eventually ended in the officer's conviction.
“Transparency and justice for Laquan McDonald is more important than a campaign contribution,” Buttigieg campaign spokesman Chris Meagher said in a statement. “We are returning the money he contributed to the campaign and the money he has collected. He is no longer a co-host for the event and will not be attending.”