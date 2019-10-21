CBS to Ocasio-Cortez on Sanders support: 'As a woman of color, why back an old white guy?'

CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion asked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make Ocasio-Cortez: Sanders' heart attack was a 'gut check' moment Ocasio-Cortez tweets endorsement of Sanders MORE (D-N.Y.) why as a woman of color she would "back an old white guy" during an interview that aired Monday.

The freshman congresswoman had announced she was endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' Warren says she will unveil plan to finance 'Medicare for All' Ocasio-Cortez says endorsing Sanders early is 'the most authentic decision' she could make MORE (I-Vt.) for president and appeared at a rally together on Saturday.



“As a woman of color, why back an old white guy? And is this the future of the party?” asked Killion after Ocasio-Cortez spoke at the Sanders rally in Queens, N.Y.“I’m actually very excited about this partnership because it shows what we have to do in our country is that we have to come together across race, across gender, across generation," Ocasio-Cortez added, while sitting next to Sanders.

At another point of the joint interview, Killion asked Sanders if he was considering making the 30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez his running mate.



“I think I’m too young for that,” the congresswoman said in answering for Sanders.



"She answered the question," an amused Sanders added.



The 30-year-old would not be eligible to become president until she turns 35, according to the Constitution.

Ocasio-Cortez was an organizer for the 2016 Sanders presidential campaign before successfully running for Congress in New York's 14th district by defeating Democratic incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyOcasio-Cortez throws support to Sanders at Queens rally Ocasio-Cortez, Monica Lewinsky empathize with Meghan Markle's 'sudden prominence' Krystal Ball reacts to Ocasio-Cortez endorsing Sanders: 'Class power over girl power' MORE in a primary.