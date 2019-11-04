Trump insider's literary agency: White House trying 'to intimidate and expose' anonymous author

A literary agency representing the anonymous Trump administration official behind a New York Times op-ed and a forthcoming book says the White House is attempting to intimidate the author.

"Our author knows that the President is determined to unmask whistleblowers who may be in his midst. That's one of the reasons 'A WARNING' was written,” Javelin, the literary agency, said in a statement, referencing the book’s title.

"But we support the publisher in its resolve that the administration's effort to intimidate and expose the senior official who has seen misconduct at the highest levels will not prevent this book from moving forward,” the agency added.

In September of last year, the Times published the now-infamous op-ed in which an anonymous author identified only as a senior administration official described coordinated efforts from staff to "thwart" President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says Republicans should release their own transcripts in impeachment probe Trump keeps NYT, WaPo apps on his phone despite canceling subscriptions: report The big deception behind tariffs and geopolitics MORE's worst instincts.

Last month, it was announced that the "resistance" author, who has never been identified, would be releasing a tell-all book.

Hachette Book Group, which is set to publish "A Warning," also said Monday that the Justice Department sent a letter saying the book could violate nondisclosure agreements.

“Consistent with these principles, we request that you immediately provide us with your representations that the author did not sign any nondisclosure agreement and that the author did not have access to any classified information in connection with government service,” Associate Attorney General Joseph H. Hunt said in a letter to Hachette.

Hachette said Monday that it is not subject to any contracts with the government and as such will not provide any information on the White House employee’s identity.

“Hachette has … made a commitment of confidentiality to Anonymous and we intend to honor that commitment," the publisher said in its response. "Please be assured that Hachette takes its legal responsibilities seriously and, accordingly, Hachette respectfully declines to provide you with the information your letter seeks."

A whistleblower is also at the center of the House impeachment inquiry into Trump, who has repeatedly dismissed the probe as a partisan witch hunt.