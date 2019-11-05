CNN to host town halls for Biden, Steyer in Iowa

CNN announced late Monday it will host two separate town halls in Iowa for 2020 presidential candidates Joe Biden Joe BidenRand Paul demands media print whistleblower's name Kentucky rally crowd behind Trump all wear 'Read the Transcript' shirts 2020 presidential candidates slam Trump over withdrawal from Paris climate deal MORE and Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer aide stole Harris volunteer data in South Carolina: report Poll: Biden leads Warren by 8 points in Nevada Second-tier Democrats face do-or-die phase MORE.

Biden is currently one of the frontrunners in the crowded Democratic field, leading in the RealClearPolitics average nationally but he sits in third place in the Iowa polling average, trailing Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and South Bend, Ind., Pete Buttigieg. He will take the stage next Monday night with CNN "Outfront" anchor Erin Burnett serving as moderator.

Biden's campaign unveiled a $4 million ad buy in The Hawkeye State just last week. The ad is airing on digital and television platforms and focuses on Biden's work for the middle class.

One night earlier, Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer will appear with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar serving as moderator. Steyer currently sits at 0.9 percent in the RealClearPolitics index nationally and 2.7 percent in Iowa after entering the race in July, later than the other contenders.

Steyer has spent more money on campaign advertisements than any other presidential candidate, including President Trump, pumping more than $30 million into TV and radio ads by the end of October.

Both town halls will take place at Grinnell College.

The town halls come with the Iowa caucuses less than 100 days away.