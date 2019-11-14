Kellyanne Conway after CNN plays George Conway remarks: 'I'm embarrassed for you'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayOvernight Health Care: Trump officials making changes to drug pricing proposal | House panel advances flavored e-cig ban | Senators press FDA tobacco chief on vaping ban Senators press FDA tobacco chief on status of vaping ban George Conway: 'If Barack Obama had done this' Republicans would be 'out for blood' MORE confronted CNN's Wolf Blitzer on live television Thursday after he played footage of her husband criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senators balk at lengthy impeachment trial Warren goes local in race to build 2020 movement 2020 Democrats make play for veterans' votes MORE and Republicans as part of MSNBC's coverage of the impeachment hearing the day before.

Conway accused CNN of "embarrassing" itself by playing the remarks from frequent Trump critic George Conway, suggesting it was only doing so in a bid to drive ratings and make her look bad.

Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: "I don't want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there." pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 14, 2019

"It's the same stuff all the time. What you just quoted is said every day by other voices but you wanted to put it in my husband's voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you're really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway," she said after the clip was aired.

The incident came toward the end of an already contentious segment during which Conway and Blitzer sparred over the impeachment hearing.

Blitzer then told Conway he had a “final question” for her.