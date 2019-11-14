Scarborough: Trump is either 'an agent of Russia' or 'a useful idiot'

Scarborough, who long enjoyed a good relationship with Trump that included largely friendly phone interviews before the two had a falling out as Trump clinched the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, did not provide evidence for his claim.

The MSNBC host said Trump first "pledged his fealty and loyalty" to Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinAmid impeachment hearings, it's worth remembering why Ukraine matters Trump says he'll meet with dictators if it helps the US Biden expresses shock that Trump considers attending Russia May Day event MORE in December 2015.

“Donald Trump is either an agent of Russia or he’s a useful idiot. Or he’s somewhere in between, we don’t know what it is,” he said.