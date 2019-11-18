MSNBC apologizes after leaving Yang out of presidential poll graphic

MSNBC on Sunday apologized after the network left Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangNew poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa Growing 2020 field underscores Democratic divide Saagar Enjeti: Yang's plan to regulate big tech misses the mark MORE off a presidential poll result graphic, with the network calling the error inadvertent.

The apology came on the air before Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer flagged the omission in a tweet to his nearly 450,000 followers, drawing the ire of Yang supporters on social media.

"Why does @MSNBC keep leaving out @AndrewYang on their graphics (actually at 3% here)? This has happened on a number of occasions, I haven’t seen with any other candidate. It’s not just a slip up. Unacceptable," Bremmer wrote.

Why does @MSNBC keep leaving out @AndrewYang on their graphics (actually at 3% here)?



This has happened on a number of occasions, I haven’t seen with any other candidate. It’s not just a slip up. Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/2vJrYx5DKQ — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 17, 2019

After facing some blowback on social media, MSNBC apologized and redid the graphic.

"Earlier on UP, we aired a poll graphic that inadvertently left off @AndrewYang. This was a mistake that we've since corrected on air. We apologize to Mr. Yang. Here's the correct graphic," the network wrote

Earlier on UP, we aired a poll graphic that inadvertently left off @AndrewYang. This was a mistake that we've since corrected on air. We apologize to Mr. Yang. Here's the correct graphic: pic.twitter.com/SDoqsxdiiD — Up on MSNBC (@UPonMSNBC) November 17, 2019

The Yang campaign dismissed the apology, saying that the network had made omissions like it before.

"Thank you @MSNBC for making this apology for the 15th time. The #YangGang is very excited for #16," Yang campaign manager Zach Graumann wrote.

Thank you @MSNBC for making this apology for the 15th time. The #YangGang is very excited for #16. https://t.co/l17c49Z8TP — Zach Graumann (@Zach_Graumann) November 18, 2019

Yang has qualified for the fifth Democratic debate that will be held in Atlanta on Wednesday and will air on MSNBC.

He is currently in sixth place among 2020 Democrats in RealClearPolitics average of polls with 2.8 percent of the vote.

Updated at 10:42 a.m.