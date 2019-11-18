Fox News anchor apologizes for saying Booker dropped out of 2020 race

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner on Monday apologized after incorrectly saying Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBiden says he won't legalize marijuana because it may be a 'gateway drug' New poll catapults Buttigieg to frontrunner position in Iowa Deval Patrick: a short runway, but potential to get airborne MORE (D-N.J.) had dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Faulkner issued the correction in an on-air segment shortly after making the mistake, acknowledging Booker is still running.

“He is, of course, still in the contest along with five other senators making a White House bid, which was part of the conversation about the Republican strategy, if you will, to make this go on a little bit longer and sideline some of those potential late-stayers as candidates. I apologize for the error,” she said in her apology.

Faulkner made her original mistake while talking to Bret Baier about impeachment and how a Senate trial would force several presidential candidates back to Washington.

“Fewer of them now, as Cory Booker has dropped out,” she said.

The Hill has reached out to Booker’s campaign and Fox News for comment.

Booker has qualified for the November debate set for this week but has struggled to gain traction on the top tier candidates in the polls.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls has Booker in ninth place in the crowded field, polling at 2 percent.

There are five other senators still in the race, including top tier hopefuls Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) round out the group of upper chamber members running for the nomination.