Behar to Klobuchar: 'If you were a man, you'd be further ahead'

Klobuchar has struggled in the polls since announcing her campaign earlier this year and is averaging just 2.4 percent support nationally in the RealClearPolitics index.

When the conversation turned to impeachment, the Minnesota senator was also asked if she believed the president committed a crime.



“I want to look at all the evidence,” Klobuchar replied. “I am the one that said this is impeachable conduct. You have to look at each count, but I think this is very serious what happened here, and it will come over to the Senate, and remember, this isn't a criminal proceeding. It is actually a decision under the constitution about whether or not he should be removed from office.”



Klobuchar also slammed former New York City mayor and billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergSunday shows - Focus shifts to Judiciary impeachment hearing Klobuchar knocks Bloomberg late 2020 entry: 'We have strong candidates' Bloomberg can't win, but he could help reelect Trump MORE regarding his late entry in the presidential race.



"My issue is you can't simply allow wealthy people to come in and buy elections. That is not what this country is about,” Klobuchar said. “My hope is that the people will look at the candidates and they'll make a decision based on who is best to govern and who is actually best to lead the ticket.”