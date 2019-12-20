Sanders, Klobuchar got more speaking time than rivals during December debate

Sens. Bernie SandersBernie SandersFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Battle for Iowa takes center stage at Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) and Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE (D-Minn.) amassed the most speaking time at Thursday night's Democratic presidential primary debate, with entrepreneur Andrew YangAndrew YangFive takeaways from the Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate Battle for Iowa takes center stage at Democratic debate MORE bringing up the rear for a second consecutive month, according to calculations by The New York Times.
Sanders spoke for 20 minutes and 30 seconds during the 2 1/2-hour debate in Los Angeles, while Klobuchar was second among the seven onstage candidates at 19 minutes and 53 seconds. She was followed by Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE (D-Mass.) at 19 minutes and 36 seconds. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Buttigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate All female candidates pick 'forgiveness,' men pick 'a gift' when asked to choose at debate MORE (D) spoke for just three seconds less than Warren at the PBS NewsHour-Politico debate.
Biden was a distant fifth, at 15 minutes and 28 seconds.
Billionaire philanthropist Tom SteyerThomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerButtigieg, Warren square off on donors at Democratic debate Steyer says US needs to work with China as a 'frenemy' Twitter users complain about background at Democratic debate MORE and Yang had the least amount of speaking time, at 11 minutes and 50 seconds and 10 minutes and 56 seconds, respectively.
In November, Yang slammed MSNBC for not allowing him more time to speak at the debate co-moderated by The Washington Post.
“#MSNBCFearsYang because we can turn seconds into substance,” Yang tweeted on Nov. 21.
#MSNBCFearsYang because we can turn seconds into substance. #YangGang pic.twitter.com/5we0BnWc2O— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) November 22, 2019
The speaking times on Thursday night mostly diverged from where the White House hopefuls stand in the polls.
According to the RealClearPolitics average, Biden leads the Democratic field with 27.8 percent support. Sanders is second, at 19.3 percent, while Warren is third, at 15.2 percent. Buttigieg has 5.3 percent, followed by Klobuchar and Yang, tied at 3.3 percent. Steyer has 1.5 percent support.
Former New York Mayor Michael BloombergMichael Rubens BloombergFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Overnight Health Care — Presented by Rare Access Action Project — Court ruling reignites ObamaCare fight for 2020 | Congress expands probe into surprise billing | Health industry racks up wins in year-end spending deal Bloomberg offers public option, subsidies in new health plan MORE is at 5 percent in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. He entered the race last month and did not qualify for the debate stage since he is self-financing his campaign.
Tags Michael Bloomberg Elizabeth Warren Pete Buttigieg Bernie Sanders Amy Klobuchar Andrew Yang Tom Steyer Joe Biden