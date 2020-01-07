Rush Limbaugh renews radio contract with 'long-term' deal

© Getty Images
Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh has signed a new "long-term" contract for his nationally syndicated program, CNN reported this week.
Limbaugh, 68, signed the deal with Premiere Radio Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of iHeartMedia. He has been syndicated since 1988.
The deal was first announced, unofficially, by President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump offers Australian PM assistance in fighting widespread fires Trump administration officials begin drafting potential Iraq sanctions after Trump threat: report Pence to focus on US Iran policy in speech MORE at a rally in Miami on Friday.
"We have great people. Rush just signed another four-year contract," Trump said Friday. "He just wants four more years, OK?"
A spokeswoman for Premiere Radio Networks declined to specify the length of the deal, according to CNN, which said his previous contract was slated to expire in 2020.
Trump called in to "The Rush Limbaugh Show" on Monday and praised Limbaugh, along with other prominent radio hosts like Sean HannitySean Patrick HannityPompeo after Soleimani strike: 'The Europeans haven't been as helpful as I wish that they could be' Former Democratic senator on McConnell impeachment strategy: 'Unfathomable' Blumenthal: Five to 10 Republicans have 'severe misgivings' about McConnell strategy MORE and Mark LevinMark Reed LevinThe myth of the conservative bestseller Mark Levin calls Trump 'first Jewish president' Let's take on eating disorders, one state at a time MORE, for covering accomplishments he believes he gets "little credit" for in traditional media.
“Al-Baghdadi was the number one terrorist in the world. We got him and they wrote relatively little about it,” Trump said. “You know, I wiped out ISIS. During our administration we wiped out the entire caliphate — 100 percent of the caliphate — and, you know, got little credit."
“But our people know that we did it, Rush,” Trump added. “Because of people like you and Sean Hannity and Mark Levin and so many others — your friends at 'Fox & Friends' in the morning — people are getting it. And because of social media like my Twitter.”