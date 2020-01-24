Warren fends off questions on Sanders: 'I'm not going there'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris weighing Biden endorsement: report Biden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll MORE (D-Mass) said Friday that she's "not going there" when asked about Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Hill.TV's Saagar Enjeti defends Tulsi Gabbard's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton Trump to hold rally on eve of New Hampshire primary MORE's recent comments that "nobody likes" Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden, Sanders contend for top place in new national poll Biden leads Democratic primary field nationally: poll Warren calls for Brazil to drop charges against Glenn Greenwald MORE (I-Vt.).

Warren has said that Sanders told her in a private meeting in 2018 that he didn’t think a woman would win the White House and has accused him of calling her a "liar on national TV" after he denied it.

“Bernie and I have worked together for a very long time and we continue to do so,” Warren told "CBS This Morning" anchor Gayle King Gayle KingFlake: Republicans don't speak out against Trump 'because they want to keep their jobs' Lifetime to release sequel to 'Surviving R. Kelly' Bloomberg attacks Biden's experience: 'He's never been the manager of an organization' MORE when asked about the relationship between the two 2020 Democratic rivals. “I’ve said all I’m going to say about that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But when King followed with a question regarding Clinton’s allegation that “nobody likes” Sanders in Congress, Warren refused to defend the Vermont senator.

“I’m not going there,” she said.

Warren has fallen in the polls in recent months and now stands at 14.6 percent support in the RealClearPolitics index of polls. On Oct. 9, she was at 26.8 percent in the polling average and essentially tied with national front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSchiff pleads to Senate GOP: 'Right matters. And the truth matters.' Anita Hill to Iowa crowd: 'Statute of limitations' for Biden apology is 'up' Sen. Van Hollen releases documents from GAO investigation MORE.

King also asked Warren about the limits placed on campaigning as the Senate impeachment trial continues with the Iowa caucuses just 10 days away.

“Some things are more important than politics,” Warren replied. “But I’m doing my best. I’m here in Washington because that’s my constitutional responsibility.”