Fox News to host Klobuchar town hall next week

Fox News announced Wednesday it will host a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign gets first super PAC Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll How the media fall in and out of love with candidates MORE (Minn.) on Feb. 27 in Raleigh, N.C.

“As Super Tuesday quickly approaches, we are looking forward to hosting Sen. Klobuchar for a second Fox News Channel town hall as she makes her case for becoming the Democratic presidential nominee to the largest cable news audience in the country," announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media. "We are confident we will provide our millions of viewers with an informative and thoughtful conversation.”

The special will be co-moderated by "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum.

The network has done eight town hall events for the current presidential election cycle. Its most recent featured former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination Sanders campaign expands operations in Michigan Sanders leads among Latino voters: poll MORE last month ahead of the Iowa caucuses and was moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceConway: Reported sexist Bloomberg remarks 'far worse' than what Trump said on 'Access Hollywood' tape Candidates make electability arguments, talk Bloomberg as focus turns to more diverse states Buttigieg: Electability argument will sway voters of color because 'we dare not get this wrong' MORE.

A Fox News town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBloomberg campaign: Primary is two-way race with Sanders Warren: Bloomberg making debate will show how other candidates handle 'an egomaniac billionaire' HuffPost reporter: Sanders could win plurality of delegates but lose nomination MORE (I-Vt.) in April 2019 was the highest-rated town hall of any candidate on the three cable news networks, delivering 2.55 million viewers.