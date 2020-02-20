John Kerry: Democratic debate 'was something of a food fight'

Former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryMellman: Primary elections aren't general elections Consensus forming for ambitious climate goal: Net zero pollution New Hampshire primary turnout is a boost to Democrats MORE called Wednesday's fiery Democratic primary debate "something of a food fight," though he praised former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Sanders by single digits in South Carolina: poll Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Biden will go after Bloomberg, Sanders at Las Vegas debate, aides say MORE for "staying above the fray."



"I thought the debate overall was something of a food fight among a lot of candidates except Joe Biden," Kerry told CNN host John Berman in an interview on Thursday. "I think Joe Biden managed to stay above that fray."



Kerry endorsed Biden in December and has campaigned for the former vice president.

During the CNN interview, Kerry commended Biden for addressing the concerns of working-class voters, as well as for his policy proposals including on infrastructure and for not putting "things on the table that are not possible to achieve."

Kerry added that Biden has the potential to win battleground states in the general election.

"I know what it's like to win the nomination," Kerry said, citing his wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in his failed 2004 challenge against former President George W. Bush.

"I know Joe Biden is best positioned to be able to win those states to win the presidency," he added, referring to three states that were widely seen as having handed President Trump Donald John TrumpFed saw risks to US economy fading before coronavirus spread quickened Pro-Trump super PAC hits Biden with new Spanish-language ad in Nevada Britain announces immigration policy barring unskilled migrants MORE the White House in 2016.

Kerry also said Biden is poised to provide "coattails" for congressional candidates across the country.

"He also is the only candidate in the field who is invited by congressional candidates in very difficult districts in America to go campaign for them," Kerry said.

Biden was seen as one of the top front-runners in the 2020 Democratic race, but has slid in the polls after poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.