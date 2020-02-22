MSNBC's Johnson roasted after calling Sanders aides 'island of misfit black girls'

I hope we can have political disputes without engaging in open racism and sexism. This misogynoir is disappointing, but not surprising from @DrJasonJohnson.— Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) February 21, 2020
I hope we can all encourage each other to be better. #BernieBeatsTrump #BloombergIsAnOligarch https://t.co/DNBdbtjwMH
“Racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders.— Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 21, 2020
He cares nothing for intersectionality. I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit Black girls you throw out there to defend you.”@DrJasonJohnson on Bernie’s staff & supporters. MSNBC should sever ties. pic.twitter.com/abxZKsFhaA
“The island of misfit black girls”???!!! Haha OK now we know what this lil grifter is all about. Mask off indeed. https://t.co/ndVADsuSCF— Cassie da Costa (@tooearnest) February 21, 2020
Wow, really? . Please the next time you talk smack about us, have the decency to put some respect on our names!— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 21, 2020
This is a truly disgusting thing to say about strong women like @briebriejoy and @ninaturner, not to mention an entire movement of people that happens to be the most diverse coalition of any candidate. https://t.co/cgbFap8G9G— Krystal Ball (@krystalball) February 21, 2020
"Shots fired, as they say," Melber replied. "I'll try to get you and Jason on a segment together so you guys can have that conversation."