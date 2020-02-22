MSNBC's Johnson roasted after calling Sanders aides 'island of misfit black girls'

“The island of misfit black girls”???!!! Haha OK now we know what this lil grifter is all about. Mask off indeed. https://t.co/ndVADsuSCF

Wow, really? . Please the next time you talk smack about us, have the decency to put some respect on our names!

This is a truly disgusting thing to say about strong women like @briebriejoy and @ninaturner , not to mention an entire movement of people that happens to be the most diverse coalition of any candidate. https://t.co/cgbFap8G9G

Benjamin Dixon, Sanders supporter and editor of the online publication "The Progressive Army," also slammed Johnson while appearing on MSNBC's "The Beat" with Ari Melber.

“There is a large coalition of people who believe in what he’s trying to do for the working class, because quite frankly there is a lot of black people who are working class and not just misfits, according to Dr. Jason Johnson of your network,” said Dixon.



"Shots fired, as they say," Melber replied. "I'll try to get you and Jason on a segment together so you guys can have that conversation."

The Hill has reached out to MSNBC for comment.