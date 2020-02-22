MSNBC's Johnson roasted after calling Sanders aides 'island of misfit black girls'

By Joe Concha - 02/22/20 08:34 AM EST
 
MSNBC's Johnson roasted after calling Sanders aides 'island of misfit black girls'
© Ed Rode/Getty Images for Politicon
MSNBC's Jason Johnson's reference to some presidential campaign staffers of Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersPoll: Bloomberg stalls after Vegas debate Prominent Texas Latina endorses Warren Bloomberg campaign: Vandalism at Tennessee office 'echoes language from the Sanders campaign and its supporters' MORE (I-Vt.) as an "island of misfit black girls" was met with swift blowback on social media, with many calling on MSNBC to hold its political contributor accountable for his rhetoric. 
 
The rebuke comes after Johnson, in a Sirius XM interview on Friday, also said that "racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders," which also sparked condemnation of the Morgan State journalism professor, including from Briahna Joy Gray, Sanders' national press secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 
Benjamin Dixon, Sanders supporter and editor of the online publication "The Progressive Army," also slammed Johnson while appearing on MSNBC's "The Beat" with Ari Melber.
 
“There is a large coalition of people who believe in what he’s trying to do for the working class, because quite frankly there is a lot of black people who are working class and not just misfits, according to Dr. Jason Johnson of your network,” said Dixon.  

"Shots fired, as they say," Melber replied. "I'll try to get you and Jason on a segment together so you guys can have that conversation."
 
The Hill has reached out to MSNBC for comment. 

Tags MSNBC Bernie Sanders