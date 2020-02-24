Paul Krugman: 'Bloomberg is not evil, but he shouldn't be in this race'

"Bloomberg is not evil," Krugman added. "But he shouldn't be in this race."

Bloomberg and Steyer have spent more than five times as much as all of the other Democratic candidates still in the race combined, according to numbers released by political ad tracker Kantar/CMAG on Feb. 16.

Here's a look at ad spending through today (including future reservations:



Bloomberg: $417.7 million

Steyer: $193.6 million

Sanders: $41.8 million

Buttigieg: $40 millon

Warren: $21.4 million

Biden: $12.3 million

Klobuchar: $10.6 million

Gabbard $5.4 million — David Wright (@DavidWright_7) February 16, 2020

Bloomberg's precipitous rise in the polls hit an apparent stumbling block after a debate performance last week in Las Vegas that was universally panned.