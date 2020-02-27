Major Maine newspaper endorses Klobuchar's 2020 bid, rips Sanders, Biden

Maine's only independently owned daily newspaper is endorsing Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. The Hill's Campaign Report: Gloves off in South Carolina Lawmakers grill Ticketmaster, StubHub execs over online ticketing MORE's (D-Minn.) presidential bid ahead of the state's Democratic caucuses next week, with the Bangor Daily News praising her as "a centrist who earns praise from Republicans."

The paper's editorial board argues that Klobuchar, who trails four other candidates in delegate totals after contests in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, "has a record of winning in more conservative rural areas and among swing voters."

"Klobuchar is a centrist who earns praise from Republicans. This should be seen as a benefit, not a drawback at a time when both political parties too often move to their extremes and gridlock is a hallmark in Washington," the editors write.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She also has a record of winning in more conservative rural areas and among swing voters, important qualities in a Democratic nominee who will face President Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump passes Pence a dangerous buck Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Trump nods at reputation as germaphobe during coronavirus briefing: 'I try to bail out as much as possible' after sneezes MORE in November," they added.

The endorsement comes even though Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Overnight Health Care — Presented by American Health Care Association — Trump taps Pence to lead coronavirus response | Trump accuses Pelosi of trying to create panic | CDC confirms case of 'unknown' origin | Schumer wants .5 billion in emergency funds Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. MORE (I-Vt), the front-runner in the 2020 Democratic race, hails from a neighboring state.

The newspaper argues that Sanders is an "avowed socialist" who risks Democrats' chances in the House and Senate if he is the party's presidential nominee.

"[Sanders] has rarely worked with the party to make it stronger nor has he built broad Democratic support for his liberal ideas on health care and economic inequality," reads the editorial.

"Further, there is a danger for Democrats that having an avowed socialist at the top of the ticket could hurt the party’s candidates for the U.S. House and Senate."

ADVERTISEMENT

The paper also dismisses Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Push for national popular vote movement gets boost from conservatives MORE (D-Mass.) in arguing that her policies are too liberal to become reality, but it saves its most pointed criticism for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Hillicon Valley: Dems cancel surveillance vote after pushback to amendments | Facebook to ban certain coronavirus ads | Lawmakers grill online ticketing execs | Hacker accessed facial recognition company's database Vulnerable Democrats brace for Sanders atop ticket MORE.

"His repeated gaffes, unsatisfactory reaction to questions about his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine and propensity to snap back at people who challenge him, however, are growing tiresome," the paper's editors write.

Sanders, 78, won the Pine Tree State's caucuses in 2016 easily over eventual nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDNC warns campaigns about cybersecurity after attempted scam Biden looks to shore up lead in S.C. Stone judge under pressure over calls for new trial MORE, taking 64 percent of the popular vote versus Clinton's 35 percent.