San Diego Union-Tribune endorses Biden ahead of California primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Juan Williams: Will the GOP ever curb Trump? Obama called Biden to congratulate him after South Carolina victory: report MORE picked up an endorsement from The San Diego Union-Tribune on Monday, the day before California's primary as part of Super Tuesday contests.

In an editorial, the paper pointed to Biden's centrist views on issues such as health care as crucial to winning independent voters in the general election this fall.

"The Democratic Party is embroiled in a civil war between progressives and moderates as it tries to nominate someone who can beat a president who reinvented the Republican Party — and not for the better — in his own image," the editors wrote.

"It’s our belief only a centrist path can lead to the White House in an America in dire need of decency and divided over issues like immigration and health care," the editorial continued, adding: "Biden’s appeal as an elder statesman is obvious, and he leads in the overall popular vote now. Is he the best choice despite our earlier concerns? We think so."

The editorial goes on to take shots at Biden's closest competitor, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThis week: House eyes vote on emergency coronavirus funding Democratic candidates gear up for a dramatic Super Tuesday Judd Gregg: Trump and Pelosi — Who's crazy now? MORE (I-Vt.), who leads in the overall pledged delegate count following the first four primary contests.

"We can’t embrace what [former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete] Buttigieg (D) calls Sanders’ 'inflexible, ideological revolution'," reads the editorial.

Biden and Sanders look to be the main forces in Super Tuesday contests across the country, with Sanders looking poised to win the California primary, according to most polls.