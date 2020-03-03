Chris Wallace: Trump and Sanders are the candidates with supporters who 'would walk through fire for them'

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceBiden refers to Chris Wallace as 'Chuck' during Fox News interview Biden: Potential Super Tuesday loss 'surely doesn't help, but there's a lot of big states coming up after that' Biden on claim he was arrested in South Africa: 'I guess I should have said I was detained' MORE says that President Trump Donald John TrumpSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Congress scrambles to finalize coronavirus funding, surveillance deals MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE (I-Vt.) both have grassroots supporters who "would walk through fire for them" — and that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday 5 states to watch on Super Tuesday MORE and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg do not.

"They're the two candidates in this race who have genuine grassroots enthusiasm, and a base — you can argue which base is bigger — that would walk through fire for them. And you can't beat that,” Wallace said on Super Tuesday.

“With Biden and with Bloomberg, we haven't seen that," he continued. "That's why tonight is so important, because we're going to see, particularly with Bloomberg — he hasn't faced the voters in a national race yet. We're going to see whether or not if those half-billion dollars in ads actually get support when people go to the polls."

Trump and Sanders have drawn the biggest crowds at rallies in the 2020 primary season, and their supporters are vocally active online.

A Gallup poll taken last month shows Trump's approval rating among Republicans at 94 percent.

Sanders currently has the most delegates among the Democratic presidential challengers and appears well positioned to add considerably more in delegate-rich states including California and Texas on Super Tuesday, where voting will take place in 14 states.

But a Morning Consult poll released early Tuesday shows Biden leading with 36 percent support nationally, a 10-point jump since last week following his victory in the South Carolina primary.

Sanders comes in second with 28 percent in the new poll, followed by Bloomberg with 19 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders poised for big Super Tuesday 5 things to watch on Super Tuesday Establishment Democrats rallying behind Biden MORE (D-Mass.) at 14 percent.