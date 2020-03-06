Brian Williams, NYT's Gay criticized over math flub: 'Saddest clip in TV history'

“Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST," Williams said in quoting a tweet by journalist Mekita Rivas.
“It’s an incredible way of putting it,” Williams concluded.
“It’s an incredible way of putting it. It’s true,” Gay added. “It’s disturbing.”
Williams apologized on the air after the segment out of a commercial break in self-deprecating fashion.
Tonight on the air we quoted a tweet that relied on bad math. We corrected the error after the next commercial break and have removed it from later editions of tonight’s program. We apologize for the error.— 11th Hour (@11thHour) March 6, 2020