Fox News to host Sanders town hall ahead of crucial Michigan primary

Fox News will host a second town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday in Detroit, the network announced on Friday.

The town hall for Sanders comes ahead of a crucial primary in Michigan, where Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Easy access' to Biden allowed protester to rush stage at rally The Memo: Biden poised for gains in next waves of primaries Vulnerable Republicans dodge questions on support for ObamaCare lawsuit MORE will vie for the states's 125 pledged delegate haul.

Biden has pulled ahead of Sanders on the delegate count after a surprisingly strong showing on Super Tuesday, where he took 10 of the 14 states up for grabs.

The town hall will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will be co-moderated by "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum.

"We welcome Senator Sanders back to FOX News for a substantive conversation," Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media, said in a statement.

Sanders last appeared in a Fox News town hall in April, not long after announcing his candidacy.

That event drew 2.6 million total viewers, the most of any town hall across all networks of the 2019-2020 campaign season to date.