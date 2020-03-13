Washington Post fact-checker: Biden ad hitting Trump uses 'video manipulation'

"Ultimately, the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak, the fact that Trump had clarified his comments on the matter before the ad was released, and the blatant way the Biden camp isolated his remarks about the American Dream pushed us to Four Pinocchios," Kelly added. "Campaigns must be willing to make their case without resorting to video manipulation."
Biden's campaign defended the ad.
“Donald Trump is the most dishonest president in American history and one of the least credible human beings in the world," Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign, told the Post. "We don’t trust his next-day cleanup attempt, and he has made many comments in that same vein. And the claim that the American Dream was ‘dead’ in the final year of the Obama administration -- during the longest streak of job growth in American history -- is categorically untrue and another reminder of Donald Trump’s deep cynicism.”
The Post's fact-checker applies Pinocchios ranging from one to four, with four being reserved for what the column considers the most egregious statements or actions.