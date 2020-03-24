CNN's Tapper scolds Biden for not coughing into his elbow during live interview

CNN's Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperIllinois governor fires back at Trump over coronavirus: 'Get off Twitter & do your job' Trump knocks Illinois governor, media outlets for coronavirus response criticism CNN's Tapper to people defying social distancing: 'Who the hell are you?' MORE scolded Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Trump signals easing coronavirus restrictions | Tensions boil over as Senate fails to advance stimulus bill | Pelosi previews .5T House stimulus package The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE for not coughing into his elbow, instructing the 2020 Democratic front-runner for the presidential nomination on the recommended way to avoid spreading germs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The instructions from "The Lead" anchor came after Biden loudly coughed into his hand not long after the nationally televised remote interview from Biden's home in Delaware began.

"You know, you're supposed to cough into your elbow. I don't know, sir. I learned that, actually, while covering your White House," Tapper said.

"No, actually — actually that's true, but fortunately I'm alone in my home. But that's OK. I agree, you're right," Biden replied.

"It's kind of old school to do it into your hand. Do it into your elbow, you're supposed to do it," Tapper reiterated.

Presidential candidate Joe Biden shares how he's following the coronavirus protocol with his grandchildren.



"They sit out in the backyard and we sit on the porch and I bribe them with ice cream... but I'm not able to go down and hug them and kiss them which I usually do." pic.twitter.com/LhIUMFUZH3 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 24, 2020

Biden also coughed into his hand during a debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAgainst the coronavirus corporate bailout The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden seeks to counter Trump on coronavirus Largest public sector union endorses Biden MORE (I-Vt.) on CNN earlier this month. Tapper was moderating that event along with chief political correspondent Dana Bash Dana BashMcConnell defends GOP crafting stimulus plan without Democrats CNN's Bash praises Trump's tone: 'The kind of leader that people need' Biden-Sanders Democratic debate watched by 9.9 million on CNN MORE.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that anyone who coughs should cover their "mouth and nose with a tissue" or sneeze into the inside of their elbow.

The CDC also says coughers should "immediately" wash their hands "with soap and water for at least 20 seconds."

"If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol," it adds.

Biden also revealed he had not been tested for coronavirus, citing no symptoms.