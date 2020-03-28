Tucker Carlson: Biden won't be the Democratic nominee, Andrew Cuomo 'most likely'

Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonO'Rourke slams Texas official who suggested grandparents risk their lives for economy during pandemic Texas lt gov: Grandparents 'don't want the whole country to be sacrificed' amid coronavirus closures Burr requests ethics investigation into stock sale, denies wrongdoing MORE says he believes Joe Biden Joe BidenFighting a virus with the wrong tools Trump bucks business on Defense Production Act Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — US coronavirus cases hit 100,000 | Trump signs T stimulus package | Trump employs defense powers to force GM to make ventilators | New concerns over virus testing MORE "will not be the Democratic nominee on Election Day," with the Fox News host offering New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) as the candidate to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump orders US troops back to active duty for coronavirus response Trump asserts power to decide info inspector general for stimulus gives Congress Fighting a virus with the wrong tools MORE in November.

“Well, the math doesn’t work, but it’s not about math. It’s about will,” the conservative Carlson said during Charlie LeDuff’s podcast “No BS News Hour” when asked how the delegate math would work with the former vice president out in front of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersHillicon Valley: Apple rolls out coronavirus screening app, website | Pompeo urged to crack down on coronavirus misinformation from China | Senators push FTC on price gouging | Instacart workers threaten strike Overnight Energy: Court upholds Trump repeal of Obama fracking rule | Oil price drop threatens fracking boom | EPA eases rules on gasoline sales amid coronavirus The Hill's Campaign Report: Sanders pushes on in 2020 race MORE (I-Vt.) by a 1,237-914 margin.

"So the Democratic Party is intent on taking power, period, period, and they mean it, and they’re willing to do kind of whatever they think works," he continued. "I mean that’s demonstrable."

“He shouldn’t be working still,” Carlson added of Biden. “I’m not being mean. I know him. I’ve always liked him. But that’s true. And so those are two trains traveling toward each other at high speed, two competing imperatives. We’ve got to win, but we’ve got a guy who can’t win. Therefore, they’re gonna replace him."



“This is not the guy I’ve known, and you can ask anybody who knows him or has watched him,” he continued. “This is not him. He’s a completely different person, and he’s in decline, and I feel bad about it. That’ll be me someday. ... I hope somebody loves me enough to not let me run for president.”



Carlson proceeded to say who could replace the 77-year-old candidate at the top of the Democratic ticket.



“If I had to bet, I would think Andrew Cuomo would be the most likely to replace Biden,” he said.

Cuomo has received mostly high marks for his handling of the coronavirus epidemic in New York while drawing daily national attention for his detailed briefings outlining the daunting task his state is facing as the epicenter of the crisis.

The conversation proceeded to discuss the chaotic 1968 Democratic convention, which was marred by violent protests and Hubert Humphrey being named the party nominee despite not winning a single primary.

Humphrey went on to lose to Republican Richard Nixon 301-191 in the Electoral College.