Former Obama adviser Plouffe predicts 'historical level' of turnout by Trump supporters

Former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe on Thursday predicted that supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden campaign: Trump and former vice president will have phone call about coronavirus Esper: Military personnel could help treat coronavirus patients 'if push comes to shove' Schumer calls for military official to act as medical equipment czar MORE will turn out "at a historical level" on Election Day, creating a "very dangerous" scenario for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden campaign: Trump and former vice president will have phone call about coronavirus Overnight Health Care: Trump resists pressure for nationwide stay-at-home order | Trump open to speaking to Biden about virus response | Fauci gets security detail | Outbreak creates emergency in nursing homes 16 things to know today about coronavirus outbreak MORE.

Plouffe, speaking on the "Fox News Rundown" podcast shortly after record-high jobless claims were announced, said Trump voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots for the president despite the coronavirus pandemic and economic fallout.

"You look at the economic situation and say, 'How can an incumbent win in that?' But, you know, no one's blaming Trump for the damage," Plouffe said. "I think if you can lay his crisis response at his feet and connect that to the economy, I do think that's some headwind he's got to run into."

ADVERTISEMENT

Plouffe, who was considered the architect of former President Obama's successful 2008 White House bid, said Trump is still well positioned for repeat victories in Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin "because his base is so solid."

"And I think he's going to turn out voters almost at a historical level on his behalf, so that makes him very dangerous if you're Joe Biden," Plouffe added.

Trump won what were considered "Blue Wall" states including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania in 2016 when he unexpectedly defeated Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: More Republican voters think party is more united than Democratic voters Whoopi Goldberg presses Sanders: 'Why are you still in the race?' Poll: Biden holds slight edge on Trump in Wisconsin MORE.

Biden holds small leads over Trump in each of those three states, according to the RealClearPolitics index of polls, while Trump has a slight edge in Florida.

In a Gallup poll released last week, 94 percent of Republicans approve of the president's performance, with his job approval at 49 percent among all voters.

A recent ABC News-Washington Post survey found that 74 percent of Biden voters support him enthusiastically, compared with 86 percent of Trump supporters who back the president with that same level.