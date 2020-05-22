Charlamagne tha God defends Biden's support for black community

Charlamagne tha God defended former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCruz threatens to stop federal agencies from cooperating with Hollywood over China 'censorship' Has Justice Department partisanship finally hit a wall? Fox News poll: Biden opens up 8-point lead over Trump MORE's support for the black community following their Friday morning interview.

In an interview on Charlamagne's popular radio show, "The Breakfast Club," Biden said, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or for Trump, then you ain't black."

The quote generated much backlash against the presumptive Democratic nominee, prompting him to issue an apology Friday afternoon, saying, "I shouldn't have been such a wise guy. I shouldn't have been so cavalier."

Before Biden's apology, Charlamagne defended the former vice president in response to a request from Mediate:

"We have been loyal to Democrats for a long time, black people have invested a lot into that party and the return on investment has not been great," he wrote. "As Biden said in our brief interview when I asked him if Dems owe the black community, 'ABSOLUTELY' was his answer. So let's see what you got!!! Votes are Quid Pro Quo. You can't possibly want me to Fear Trump MORE than I want something for my people."

Charlamagne said during the interview following Biden's comment about black voters, "It don't have nothing to do with Trump. It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community."

"Take a look at my record, man," Biden said in response. "I extended the Voting Rights Act 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP has endorsed me every time I've run. Come on, take a look at my record."