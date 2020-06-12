Progressive vets compare Confederate officers to terrorists in new ad on Army bases

VoteVets, a progressive veterans group, released a new ad Friday targeting President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate advances public lands bill in late-night vote Warren, Democrats urge Trump to back down from veto threat over changing Confederate-named bases Esper orders 'After Action Review' of National Guard's role in protests MORE's refusal to support the renaming of Army bases named after Confederate officers, who it compared to foreign terrorist leaders.

"We'd never name bases after America's enemies, like Osama bin Laden," the group tweeted along with the ad. "Why does Donald Trump so desperately want to keep the names of other racist enemies on our Army bases?"

The advertisement reimagines military bases with pretend mock-ups of facilities such as "Camp bin Laden" and "Joint Base Al-Zarqawi."

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad says "10 military bases still bear the names of Confederate Army traitors," listing examples such as Robert E. Lee, George Pickett and others "who took up arms against the United States in defense of slavery."

The ad says Trump "dishonors our service" when he declared earlier this week that he would never allow the names to be changed, despite the willingness of Pentagon leaders to look at the idea.

Our new ad cuts to the chase, and pulls no punches: We’d never name bases after America’s enemies, like Osama bin Laden. Why does Donald Trump so desperately want to keep the names of other racist enemies on our Army bases? pic.twitter.com/Pfixi2Tu6w — VoteVets (@votevets) June 12, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he would "not even consider" renaming the bases, and warned GOP politicians on Thursday not to "fall for" legislative moves to change the names.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthyRyan McCarthyEsper orders 'After Action Review' of National Guard's role in protests OVERNIGHT DEFENSE: Joint Chiefs chairman says he regrets participating in Trump photo-op | GOP senators back Joint Chiefs chairman who voiced regret over Trump photo-op | Senate panel approves 0B defense policy bill Trump on collision course with Congress over bases with Confederate names MORE and Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperEsper orders 'After Action Review' of National Guard's role in protests Milley discussed resigning from post after Trump photo-op: report Hundreds of West Point alumni call out Esper over military's role in protests MORE had announced Monday via an Army spokesperson that they were open to changing the names of the bases, marking a reversal from positions expressed in February.

The removal of Confederate statues and imagery from multiple public spaces comes amid protests against racial injustices and police brutality over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man from Minneapolis who died in police custody last month after a now-former officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Senior members of the Congressional Black Caucus introduced legislation Thursday calling for the removal of Confederate statues from the Capitol, one day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump on collision course with Congress over bases with Confederate names Black lawmakers unveil bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol Pelosi: Georgia primary 'disgrace' could preview an election debacle in November MORE (D-Calif.) said the statues should be removed.

The Marines and the Navy have both within the past week banned the display of the Confederate flag, and statues of figures associated with genocide and slavery have been torn down or defaced in locations such as Belgium and Boston.