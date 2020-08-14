Former Obama speechwriter Favreau: 'Hilarious' some media outlets calling Harris a moderate

By Joe Concha - 08/14/20 03:36 PM EDT
 

Former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau mocked some media outlets for referring to Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Democrats hammer Trump for entertaining false birther theory about Harris Hillicon Valley: 'Fortnite' owner sues Apple after game is removed from App Store | Federal agencies seize, dismantle cryptocurrency campaigns of major terrorist organizations MORE (D-Calif.) as a "moderate," with the "Pod Save America" host calling the notion "hilarious."

"It was hilarious to me that she's being called, in all this coverage, a 'moderate,' like Joe BidenJoe BidenHarris to host virtual Hollywood campaign event co-chaired by Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Trump plans to accept Republican nomination from White House lawn US seizes four vessels loaded with Iranian fuel MORE has found a fellow moderate or centrist. She supports something extremely close to 'Medicare for All,' which Bernie SandersBernie SandersChris Wallace: Trump struggling with attacks on 'shape-shifter' Harris Kamala Harris: The outreach Latinos need Biden and Harris seen as more moderate than Trump and Pence: poll MORE acknowledged in his statement supporting her. She's for the Green New Deal. She has one of the most liberal records in the U.S. Senate," Favreau said.

Harris, who was officially announced as Biden’s running mate on Tuesday, embraced a number of liberal policies during her own failed presidential bid, though she did not run as far to the left as fellow primary contenders Sens. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenChris Wallace: Trump struggling with attacks on 'shape-shifter' Harris Markey riffs on JFK quote in new ad touting progressive bona fides Howard Kurtz: Kamala Harris 'getting walk on water coverage' by media after VP pick MORE (D-Mass.) and Sanders (I-Vt.).

"If you want to call Kamala Harris's record in the Senate and her policies that she's supporting now centrist or moderate, great," he continued. "If that's where the Overton window has moved, then congratulations to all the progressive activists, because you have f---ing moved the shit out of that window — that supporting the Green New Deal and basically Medicare for All is now moderate and centrist. Fantastic, I'll take it." 

Several media outlets and opinion writers have referred to Harris as a centrist since her announcement, including The New York Times, which called the California senator a "pragmatic moderate." 

A recent GovTrack analysis found Harris to be the most liberal member of the Senate in 2019, though left-wing groups had pushed for Biden to select a more progressive vice presidential candidate such as Warren or former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams.

