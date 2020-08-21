Chris Wallace labels Biden's acceptance speech 'enormously effective'

Fox News’ Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceMcEnany won't say if Trump would accept election result if he loses Fox's Chris Wallace: Bill Clinton made 'cogent argument' against Trump's handling of coronavirus pandemic Fox's Chris Wallace lauds Michelle Obama convention speech: 'Really flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump' MORE labeled Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress Democratic stars unleash fury of assaults on Trump MORE’s Thursday night acceptance speech as “enormously effective.”

The host of “Fox News Sunday” said that the former vice president’s speech “blew a hole” in President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Obama enters battle, enraging Trump Harris pledges to fight for country's ideals in accepting VP nomination Pelosi paints Trump and McConnell as twin impediments to progress MORE’s characterization of him as mentally unsound for the presidency.

“I thought it was an enormously effective speech,” Wallace said. “Remember Donald Trump has been talking for months about Joe Biden as mentally shot, a captive from the left. And yes, Biden was reading from a teleprompter in a prepared speech, but I thought that he blew a hole – a big hole in that characterization.”

Wallace noted that Biden mentioned that “character” and “decency” are on the ballot in November and highlighted his plans for the virus, economy, climate change, race and foreign policy.

“And he talked about what a united America can do to accomplish all of those things,” he said.

“It seems to me that after tonight Donald Trump is gonna have to run against a candidate, not a caricature,” Wallace added. “The Democrats have had a good convention. Now, it’s the Republicans' turn.”

Biden closed out the final night of the Democratic National Convention with a speech in which he pledged to bring the country out of what he called a “season of darkness” with the pandemic and economic downturn.

The former vice president painted himself as the leader to unite the country while categorizing Trump as the president who has caused division.

“The current president has cloaked American anger for far too long. Too much anger, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word – if you entrust me with the presidency, I’ll draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden said.

“I’ll draw on the light, not the darkness," he continued. "It’s time for us, for we the people to come together. And make no mistake, we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We’ll choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.”

The Republican National Convention will start next week, and President Trump plans to make his acceptance speech on Thursday from the White House lawn.