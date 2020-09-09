CNN says Biden campaign gave it edited photo for biographical special

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Democrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Trump: Harris would be an 'insult' as first female president MORE’s campaign gave CNN a photo that appears to have edited off the logo of the Washington Football Team's former logo to air as part of its recent biographical special on the candidate, according to a CNN source.

The Washington, D.C., football team was formerly known as the “Redskins,” but was changed earlier this year.

The photo that appeared during CNN’s “Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey,” depicted Biden with a young child, who may be either of Biden’s sons.

The child is wearing a maroon hat with no logo, but in what appears to be the same photo posted on Biden’s Facebook page earlier this year, the child’s hat has the team’s former name and logo on it.

A CNN source confirmed in an email to The Hill Wednesday that the photo that was aired by the network had been sent by the Biden campaign for the special.

“As with any biographical documentary, we ask the subject for photos and videos. We received this picture and many others from the Biden campaign, and any additional inquiries should be sent their way. Future airings will include the original photo,” the CNN source said in an email.

The Washingtonian first reported that CNN said the Biden campaign sent the edited photo.

Asked about the photo, a Biden aide said "We removed the image because it is copyrighted, as is a very common practice on campaigns."

D.C.'s NFL team said in July it would be retiring its “Redskins” name and logo after years of criticism that it is a racist name that refers to Native Americans.

Updated 3:01 p.m.