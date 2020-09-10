CNN to host 'socially-distanced' town hall with Biden in Pennsylvania

CNN will host "a socially-distanced live audience" town hall with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says Trump downplaying coronavirus threat was 'almost criminal' Democrats fear Biden's lagging Latino support could cost him Trump courts Florida voters with moratorium on offshore drilling MORE on Sept. 17, the network announced Thursday.

The town hall will take place in Biden's hometown of Scranton, Penn., and will be moderated by primetime anchor Anderson Cooper.

It will mark the former vice president's first prime time town hall since accepting his party's nomination last month.

"The event, which will feature a socially-distanced live audience, will follow Pennsylvania's guidance and regulations regarding the coronavirus pandemic," CNN said.

Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpCohen: 'I guarantee that it's not going to go well for whoever' set up Woodward interview Pompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official Trump says he 'almost definitely' won't read Woodward book MORE will participate in their first debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The RealClearPolitics index of polls shows a tight race in key battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, with Biden leading the incumbent by an average of 3.7 points.