Woman says she's voting for Biden because Trump dodged her question in town hall

One woman said she's voting for Biden because President Trump dodged her questions during ABC News' town hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Ellesia Blaque is an English professor at Kutztown University and questioned the president Tuesday night about health care and what his administration can do to offer those with preexisting conditions, such as herself, who are paying over $5,000 in copays for a condition she has had since birth.

"Mr. President, I was born with a disease called sarcoidosis, and from the day I was born, I was considered uninsurable. That disease started in my skin, moved to my eyes, into my optic nerves, and when I went to graduate school, into my brain."

ADVERTISEMENT

Blaque asked Trump, "Should preexisting conditions, which ObamaCare ... brought to fruition be removed?"

"I want to know what it is that you're going to do assure that people like me who work hard, we do everything we're supposed to do, can stay insured," she added.



Trump told Blaque his administration would not hinder anyone with preexisting conditions from seeking affordable plans and choosing the doctors to treat their medical needs, arguing that his opposition in the election would attempt to remove coverage for preexisting conditions.

"If you look at what they want to do, where they have socialized medicine, they will get rid of preexisting conditions, if they go into Medicare for All, which is socialized medicine, and you can forget about your doctors and your plans, just like you could forget under President Obama," Trump said.

Following the interview, CNN contacted Blaque to hear her perspective on Trump's response, to which she said, "He didn't answer my question."

She added that she left the event upset, but decided that she would participate in this year's Nov. 3 election after previously qualifying for ABC's town hall as an uncommitted voter.

"I'm going to vote for Biden," she said, adding the president "reanimated me to vote."