MTV to pay for printing and mailing ballot applications requested through campaign

MTV will reportedly pay for the printing and mailing of ballot applications requested through the network’s voter initiative campaign.

MTV will pay for costs through Oct. 6, the deadline for voters to receive applications and return them on time, network executives told Axios.

Voters can access applications on the campaign websites www.VoteForYourLife.com or www.VoteEarlyDay.org.

The VoteForYourLife campaign is sponsored by ViaComCBS, MTV’s parent company, and the Ad Council. Viacom’s Vh1 and Comedy Central are also partners in the campaign. The campaign’s website is also accessible in Spanish.

The VoteForYourLiife campaign will also feature PSAs across the company’s networks, including MTV, BET and Comedy Central, Axios noted.

Ahead of November’s elections, many voting initiatives and education campaigns have focused on mail-in ballots amid concerns about in-person voting and crowded polling places during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.