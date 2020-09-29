Poll: Nearly three-fourths of voters plan to watch Tuesday debate

Almost three in four registered voters say they plan to tune in to the first presidential debate between President Trump Donald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge's order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE and Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge's ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump's TikTok ban Harris says she hasn't 'made a plan one way or another' on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE on Tuesday night, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

The survey found that 74 percent of respondents plan to watch the debate moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE, including 78 percent of Democrats, 76 percent of Republicans and 70 percent of Independents.

Monmouth also found that despite the high number of potential viewers from all political stripes, just 3 percent say they are likely to change their minds about their vote based on anything said by the two candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These results underscore the fact that the audience for these debates are voters who already have a rooting interest in one side or the other. The spin and media framing after the fact is more important for potentially moving the small group of persuadable voters who remain," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said Monday upon the poll's release.

The debate is expected to draw somewhere in the 80 million to 90 million range in terms of viewers.

The first debate between 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Government funding bill butts up against deadline | Pentagon reports eighth military COVID-19 death | Trump, Pentagon collide over anti-diversity training push Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll New Monmouth poll finds Biden with 6-point lead MORE and now-President Trump drew 84 million, making it the most-watched presidential debate of all-time.